Man Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA — A Phoenix Lake area man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after a brawl.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the area of Victoria Way near Montgomery Road for a report of a physical fight. Deputies arrived and saw two men yelling at each other. Deputies detained 40-year-old Shane Sanker.

The questioning of witnesses determined the victim and Sanker had gotten into a verbal argument over a vehicle that erupted into a physical fight. Sanker allegedly pushed the victim and then placed them in a headlock where they were unable to breathe.

Witnesses broke up the fight, but both men were injured. Sanker was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon by force likely to produce great bodily injury. His bail was set at $40,000.

