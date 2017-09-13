Baby Seriously Injured In Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Collision

Sonora, CA – A mother and son were hit while trying to cross North Washington Street in downtown Sonora last night.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Jackson Street intersection. Sonora Police report a 23-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son from Woodland were within the marked crosswalk on Washington Street when a northbound 1999 Ford SUV struck them. Behind the wheel was a 78-year-old Sonora man.
Both the mom and baby boy sustained moderate to severe injuries and were taken out of Tuolumne County for medical treatment, according to the SPD, which adds that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No names are being released at this time as police state that the cause of the collision is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.