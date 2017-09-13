Baby Seriously Injured In Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Collision

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Washington Street in Sonora View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

Sonora, CA – A mother and son were hit while trying to cross North Washington Street in downtown Sonora last night.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Jackson Street intersection. Sonora Police report a 23-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son from Woodland were within the marked crosswalk on Washington Street when a northbound 1999 Ford SUV struck them. Behind the wheel was a 78-year-old Sonora man.

Both the mom and baby boy sustained moderate to severe injuries and were taken out of Tuolumne County for medical treatment, according to the SPD, which adds that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No names are being released at this time as police state that the cause of the collision is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic