Update: Ambulance Responds To Highway 4 Crash

09/13/2017 8:40 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Update at 8:40am: The accident on Highway 4 has been cleared and traffic is again moving freely. There are no additional details on the injuries to those involved.

Original story posted at 7:30am: Angels Camp, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 4, and one of which has gone down an embankment.

The crash happened at 7:10am near the intersection of Six Mile Road. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay. The CHP notes that the eastbound lane of Highway 4 is temporarily blocked. An ambulance is responding to the scene. The area is located between Angels Camp and Vallecito.

Highway 4 near Six Mile Road

Highway 4 near Six Mile Road 38.089175, -120.505257 6 Mile Road, Angels, CA, United States (Directions)
