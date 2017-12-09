Call Out To Public Brings Results

Valley Springs, CA – The San Andreas Unit of the CHP had asked for the public’s help to identify a person of interest possibly involved in a weapons assault and the public responded.

The incident happened yesterday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Mobil Gas Station on Vista Del Lago Drive in Valley Springs for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival officers had identified a possible individual involved but did not know their name. Pictures of the man and his vehicle, which can be seen in the image box, were posted along with these descriptions: a white male, 5’ 11” to 6’0” tall with gray hair, in his 60’s driving a newer white Jeep, possibly a Renegade. The public was asked to call with any tips.

Today the CHP reports that those tips paid off and they were able to identify the person of interest and the vehicle. However, that information is not being released as well as further details on the assault and whether the person has been questioned or arrested as they tell Clarke Broadcasting the case has been taken over by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. A call to the Sheriff’s office has gone unanswered at this time. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

