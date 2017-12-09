Vegetation Fire Quickly Contained In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Smoke was visible this morning from Stockton Road near Southgate Drive.

Firefighters responded and found a roughly 10 ft. x 10 ft. vegetation fire burning close to a nearby creek. Firefighters quickly put a containment line around the blaze. What ignited the fire remains under investigation. Officials plan to remain on scene mopping up over the next half hour.

Written by BJ Hansen.

