Vegetation Fire Quickly Contained In Sonora

09/12/2017 7:57 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Smoke was visible this morning from Stockton Road near Southgate Drive.

Firefighters responded and found a roughly 10 ft. x 10 ft. vegetation fire burning close to a nearby creek. Firefighters quickly put a containment line around the blaze. What ignited the fire remains under investigation. Officials plan to remain on scene mopping up over the next half hour.

Stockton Road Near Southgate Drive

Stockton Road Near Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA, United States
