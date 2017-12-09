Vegetation Fire Quickly Contained In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Smoke was visible this morning from Stockton Road near Southgate Drive.
Firefighters responded and found a roughly 10 ft. x 10 ft. vegetation fire burning close to a nearby creek. Firefighters quickly put a containment line around the blaze. What ignited the fire remains under investigation. Officials plan to remain on scene mopping up over the next half hour.
Stockton Road Near Southgate Drive
loading map - please wait...
Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
Stockton Road Near Southgate Drive37.979555, -120.388227Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)