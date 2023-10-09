Opioid Presentation Highlights Special TC Supervisors Meeting

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — A special Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting has been called for Tuesday.

The meeting will start at 9 am in the board meeting room on the fourth floor of the county administration building.

The first three items on the agenda will be in closed session, meaning that members of the public are not allowed to take part. The first is a conference with legal counsel about unidentified potential litigation, the second item is in relation to labor negotiations, and the third is to discuss hiring a new Animal Control Director.

The only item open for public discussion is a 1:30 pm appointment in which County Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman will provide a presentation on “The state of the Opioid Epidemic in Tuolumne County.”

Meeting documents provided to the board of supervisors ahead of the meeting, note, “While opioid prescriptions have declined over the last ten years in California, statistics from the California Department of Public Health reflect that Tuolumne County is disproportionately affected.”

An ad hoc committee made up of several community organizations has been meeting in response to the ongoing issue to move forward projects and to help with education and recovery resources. The presentation is anticipated to last about 45 minutes.