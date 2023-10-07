Valley Springs Is Buzzing With Chainsaws

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – This week, the sound of chainsaws could be heard in the Valley Springs area as a vegetation management project got underway.

The county has hired Nate’s Tree Service for the Annual Cosgrove Creek Vegetation Management project. Crews are on foot and using weedeaters and chainsaws to clear vegetation and debris in the riparian corridor along a nearly two-mile section of Cosgrove Creek, south of Valley Springs, from Gold Creek Estates to Silver Rapids Road. This section of the creek is bordered by Highway 26, traverses a golf course, and passes through populated neighborhoods. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on weekdays through the end of the month. Crews will generate noise during those hours.

“We ask for your patience and that you exercise extra caution when workers are present. Thank you for your support of this important program,” stated public works officials.

For any questions regarding the project or for those who want to report urgent road-related issues, call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).