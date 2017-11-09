Yosemite Officials Continue To Monitor Various Fires

Railroad Fire Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — Highway 41 re-opened over the weekend, allowing access via that route to Yosemite National Park.

The highway had been closed due to the 12,358 acre Railroad Fire burning in the Sierra National Forest. The fire is now 70-percent contained and growth was very limited over the weekend.

In Yosemite, the Rattlesnake fire, which ignited this past Thursday when an RV caught on fire along Big Oak Flat Road, is 100-percent contained, and 15 acres. Officials will continue to monitor the burn area throughout the week.

The South Fork Fire remains 47-percent contained near Wawona and 6,740 acres. Fire activity has been quiet and officials have been allowing it to burn out naturally where possible. The same goes for the Empire fire near Glacier Point Road which is 5,787 acres and 55-percent contained.

The smaller lightning caused Starr King Fire is 60 acres and there is no containment. It is burning near the Cascade Cliff area.

