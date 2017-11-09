Tuolumne County Air Quality Alert

Morning Haze Over Sonora Enlarge

The Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District is continuing an Air Quality Alert issued for Tuolumne County due to wildfire smoke.

This Air Quality Alert is in effect until this afternoon, September 11, 2017.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase risk of respiratory infections. Exposure is expected to by at its heaviest during the morning hours.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Sheltering in place should be considered only if a room is free of particle pollution is available.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call the local Tuolumne Air Quality District office.

Today’s high should be in the upper nineties according to the weather section on mymotherlode.com

Written by Mark Truppner.