CHP’s Second Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Yields Better Results

Sonora, CA – Officers took to the streets of Sonora and Columbia for September Pedestrian Safety Month once again to remind drivers to give the right-of-way to pedestrians and got better results than the first go around.

On Friday, the second of three pedestrian enforcement operations was conducted at these intersections: Washington Street at Elkin Street, Greenley Road at Guzzi Lane, and Parrotts Ferry Road at State Street. Officer Faustino Pulido details the results of the check points, “We had a very successful day. We saw a lot of people doing the right thing, which is always great. Unfortunately, 30 citations were issued and 13 warnings out of all of those stops made. We did issue 7 citations for people violating the right of way.” He stresses, “Those on foot also need to remember that the law does not relieve the pedestrian from not walking out in front of a car if they’re so close it constitutes an immediate hazard.”

The final check point is going to take place on September 18 but the locations are not being released ahead of time. The CHP provided these basic safe practices for both motorists and pedestrians:

Drivers should be on the lookout for and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

Drivers should slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be.

Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians. It’s against the law and highly dangerous for those crossing the street.

Pedestrians should cross at the corner, at crosswalks, or intersections wherever possible. This is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.

Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver, and make certain cars are yielding before crossing. Having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention. Remember, pedestrians don’t have armor!

Assisting in this check point was the Sonora Police Department, California Department of Parks and Recreation, and Cal Fire.

