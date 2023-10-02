State Funding To Help Tuolumne County’s Workforce Housing Efforts

(L-R) Dana Jorgenson, Kathleen Haff, Marie Alvarado Gil, Jaron Brandon and Tamera Blankenship View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County government is planning to purchase excess Caltrans property for a workforce housing project, and Senator Marie Alvarado Gil helped secure $155,000 in state money for the acquisition.

The 20 acres of land was purchased by Caltrans during the planning and construction of the Highway 108 bypass project. It is located in east Sonora across the road from Papa’s New Roost. When it was deemed no longer needed, and became available, local governments had the first opportunity to acquire it.

With Tuolumne County seeking more housing for residents, the county is in talks with groups (including the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority) to develop workforce-type housing on the land. Board Chair Kathleen Haff stresses that it would not be a homeless shelter, but more entry-level housing for people working in sectors of the economy ranging from baristas to check-out clerks, and possibly even teachers.

Specific details of the project are still in development.

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil worked to acquire the money for Tuolumne County via Senate Bill 104.

Supervisor Haff says there are still hoops to jump through to make the project happen, but the state funding is a big step forward.

Senator Alvarado Gil stopped by the Tuolumne County government center this morning to drop off a check and then left for a tour of the property with local officials.

She says, “One of the best parts of my job is distributing money from the budget. I feel very fortunate to be able to bring some funds to Tuolumne County, specifically around workforce housing, which I know is a big need.”

