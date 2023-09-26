Senator Alvarado Gil Delivers Check To Calaveras Animal Shelter

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil delivers check to Calaveras Humane Society View Photo

San Andreas, CA — $200,000 in one-time state funding is going to the Calaveras Animal Shelter to make facility enhancements and help it keep pace with current demands.

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil paid a visit to the shelter last week to meet with staff, volunteers and District Three Calaveras Supervisor Martin Huberty. She toured the facility and observed the needs (in addition to bringing an enlarged check).

The funding is from the recently approved state budget.

The Senator’s office provided a statement from Supervisor Huberty, noting, “I was so happy to get the opportunity to meet the Senator at our annual Frog Jump Jubilee this past May. She was incredibly affable, attentive and a great listener. We spoke about the needs of our outdated County Animal Shelter. She immediately gave me the confidence she could help and that she wanted to visit. True to her word she showed up last Friday and toured our shelter facility. Not only did she show up but she brought a huge check that’s kicked off our fundraising in a big way! She’s true to her word and has injected a lot of hope into our community.”

The shelter dedicates over 600 hours every month towards the care and service of dogs and an additional 100 hours for cats. Staff and volunteers provide a safe haven for animals as they await their permanent homes.