‘Pioneer Day’ Debuts In Calaveras This Saturday

Calaveras County Enlarge

The first ever “Pioneer Day” will take place this Saturday September 9th in San Andreas.

Donna Schantz with the San Andreas Merchants Association, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The San Andreas Merchants Association, The Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and the San Andreas Rotary Club are behind the Pioneer Day event.

According to Schantz, “We used to have Black Bart Day. It was huge, but eventually ran its course. San Andreas doesn’t really have a central community event and we wanted to find something appropriate. This allows us to have a fun event for the entire family, as well as honor and recognize our pioneer families.”

A parade will kick the day off at 10 AM. The parade will run from Calaveras High School to Highway 49 South and then down Main Street ending at San Andreas Elementary School.

The events will then shift to Turner Park where there will be a chili cook-off, vintage cars, historic re-enactments, music, food, beverages, a bounce and more through 2 PM.

There will also be a special Butte Fire Tribute in order to recognize Cal Fire’s role in battling the Butte Fire two years ago.

Today is the last day to possibly be a part of tomorrow morning’s parade. Call Schantz at 209-754-0127.

Written by Mark Truppner.