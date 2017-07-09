Passed Out Man Busted With Needle On Lap

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Enlarge

East Sonora, CA — A passerby got suspicious after spotting two individuals sleeping in an SUV parked outside an East Sonora gas station and called 911.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Flyers convenient store at 13778 Mono Way and the pair were in a Mercedes SUV asleep. The man, 26-year-old Michael Wagoner of Jamestown, was behind the wheel with a hypodermic needle lying in his lap. In the back seat was 23-year-old Ashley Burwell.

After the couple was woken up by deputies, a records check indicated that Wagoner was on Post Release Community Supervision probation. A search of the pair netted more hypodermic needles, a digital scale, heroin, pills and various drug use paraphernalia. Wagoner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Burwell was cited for having drug paraphernalia.

Sgt, Andrea Benson praised the citizen who took action and called the sheriff’s department before the couple was able to drive off and subjected others to an unsafe situation.

