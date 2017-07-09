Local Red Cross Volunteers Heading To Florida

Florida motorists head north in anticipation of Hurricane Irma Enlarge

The Gold Country division of the American Red Cross, which includes the Mother Lode counties, is sending four volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

They are in two emergency response vehicles and are prepared to help distribute relief supplies, food, water and comfort kits to those in need. The Gold Country division already has 16 volunteers in Texas helping with the Hurricane Harvey response. The Red Cross reports that approximately half of its sheltering resources were kept in reserve in the event of a second disaster. The storm could hit the east coast late this weekend. The Red Cross disaster response force consists of thousands of trained disaster workers, of whom 94-percent are volunteers.

To learn how to volunteer to the Red Cross disaster relief efforts, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.