Update: Serious Injury Crash On HWY108

Update at 4:40 p.m.: The CHP has revised its initial injury status from major to minor. Tow crews have cleared the glass from the westbound lanes and are working to retrieve the overturned vehicle. Traffic remains slow moving. Details regarding the wreck are below.

Original post at 4:15 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA– Emergency crews are on the scene of a solo-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 108 near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection east of Knights Ferry.

The CHP reports a vehicle has gone off the roadway about 30 feet and flipped onto its roof into tall grass. An ambulance is on scene and one person has sustained major injuries, according to the CHP. Officers are directing traffic, which is slow and go as glass debris is scattered across the westbound lanes. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

