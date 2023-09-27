Wooster Prescribed Burn Rescheduled

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The Wooster Prescribed Burn that was scheduled to finish burning today was postponed until tomorrow.

As earlier reported here, the burn started on Monday and was expected to continue today until it was called off by CAL Fire. Fire officials cited an “approaching weather system” for scrapping Tuesday’s burn. Instead, approximately 60 acres of masticated oak and brush will be ignited on the Wooster Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site. The burning will be ignited on Wednesday, September 27, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., contingent on favorable conditions.

The project is located off Lanford Pacheco Road, north of Hunt Road, in the Salt Springs Valley area of Calaveras County, near Salt Springs Lake. Smoke may be visible in the area during the prescribed burn. The resources assigned will consist of five engines, one bulldozer, one S70i FireHawk, and two hand crews. CAL Fire asks that the public not report it as a wildland fire.