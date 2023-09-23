Wooster Vegetation Management Program Prescribed Burn  

Prescribed burn with fire engine View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Smoke will be visible along Highways 4 and 26 in Calaveras County and the surrounding communities as a prescribed burn is slated to get underway for two days at the beginning of next week.

CAL Fire will burn about 200 acres of masticated oak and brush on the Wooster Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site, between the Copperopolis and Jenny Lind areas. The project is located off Lanford Pacheco Road, north of Hunt Road, in the Salt Springs Valley area of Calaveras County, near the Salt Spring Valley Reservoir.

The burn is designed to reduce hazardous fuels within the project area. It is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 25, and Tuesday, September 26, during daylight hours and contingent on favorable conditions. The hours of burning will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. The public is asked not to report the burn as a wildland fire.

Resources on the scene will consist of five engines, one bulldozer, one S70i FireHawk, and two hand crews.