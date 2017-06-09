Police Department Investigating Early Morning Burglary

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is seeking information about a recent burglary.
Early Monday morning, shortly before 7am, a caller reported seeing two men steal yard maintenance equipment out of a Seventh Day Adventist Church storage building near Rotary Park. An officer arrived on scene and found a hedge trimmer, chainsaw and leaf blower hidden in some nearby talk grass by the creek. In addition, two weed trimmers were on the ground by the park restrooms. The suspects were nowhere to be found. If anyone has additional information about the crime, you are encouraged to call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.