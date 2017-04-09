Peak Fire Evacuation Order Remains In Place

Mariposa County, CA — The Peak Fire burning in Mariposa County has grown to 650 acres and it is 20-percent contained.
The fire ignited Sunday at 1:10pm near the intersection of Indian Peak Road and Usona Road, approximately nine miles southeast of the community of Mariposa. An evacuation order remains in place for Usona Road from Indian Peak Road to Leonard Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. An evacuation shelter is open at the Oakhurst Community Center at 39800 Fresno Flats Road in Oakhurst. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
