Peak Fire Evacuation Order Remains In Place

Mariposa County, CA — The Peak Fire burning in Mariposa County has grown to 650 acres and it is 20-percent contained.

The fire ignited Sunday at 1:10pm near the intersection of Indian Peak Road and Usona Road, approximately nine miles southeast of the community of Mariposa. An evacuation order remains in place for Usona Road from Indian Peak Road to Leonard Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. An evacuation shelter is open at the Oakhurst Community Center at 39800 Fresno Flats Road in Oakhurst. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

A special thanks to community news partners Megan Palsa and Scott Mills for sending pictures and video.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.