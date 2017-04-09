Gate Will Close At Cherry Lake Dam

Cherry Lake Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — The gate to Cherry Lake along the dam access road will close on Tuesday so that repairs can be made to the reservoir’s intake valves.

All vehicles must be moved away from the Lake Eleanor Trail side of the dam by today, and all vehicles remaining will be stuck inside until repairs are completed, six to eight weeks from now. Camping and hiking at Cherry Lake will be very limited during the work period. The Forest Service adds that the east side of the Cherry Borrow dispersed camping area is already closed at the spillway in order to provide a storage area for heavy equipment being used for valve repairs within the dam. There is no access to this area by vehicle or on foot. Visitors are asked to avoid the closed area entirely.

Motorized vehicles are prohibited on Cherry Lake until repairs are finished, but canoes, kayaks and paddle boards are still allowed. Use extra caution due to the low water level.

