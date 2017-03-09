Quantcast
Mission Fire Burns 150 Acres

09/03/2017 4:13 pm PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Nork Fork, CA — Evacuations are underway in Madera County due to a fast moving wildfire.

The CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa Unit reports the Mission Fire is burning along Mission drive, two miles northeast of the community of North Fork. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reports that an evacuation order has been issued for Mission Drive, Rainbow Drive and the Cascadel Woods area. Residents there are advised to leave immediately. Air and ground resources are on scene.

The Madera-Mariposa Unit is stretched thin this afternoon as the nearby Peak Fire also is requiring a heavy response.

