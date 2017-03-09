Update: Vegetation Fires Ignite In Mariposa County

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Enlarge

Update at 4:02pm: The multiple fires in Mariposa County that have formed the “Peak Fire” are burning 50 acres, according to CAL Fire. All earlier evacuation orders remain in place. The Peak incident is approximately nine miles southeast of the community of Mariposa.

Original story posted at 2:28pm: Mariposa, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reports that there are “multiple fires” burning this afternoon near the area of Usona Road and Indian Peak Road.

It is being referred to as the “Peak” incident. The area is geographically southeast of the community of Mariposa and northeast of Oakhurst. CAL Fire resources from the Tuolumne-Calaveras unit have been dispatched to assist. Air and ground resources are on the scene. There is currently not a size estimate, but the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to avoid the area.

Per the sheriff’s office, an evacuation order has been issued for all of Usona Rd from Indian Peak to Highway 49 south, including all side roads.

You should exit using Usona Rd to Highway 49 south.

A Red Cross Shelter is being set up at the Oakhurst Community Center at 39800 Fresno Flats Rd. in Oakhurst.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.