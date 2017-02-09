Twain Harte Cooling Center Closing

Sun and Smoke Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There is a revised list of locations to get a break from the heat.

On Sunday, there will be cooling centers open from noon until 8pm at the Sonora Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road and the Groveland Youth Center at 18950 Highway 120. Today there was a cooling center open at the Twain Harte Community Center, but since no one visited it, the county’s office of emergency services has decided against opening it Sunday.

The Church of the 49ers in Columbia is also operating a cooling center. For details, you can call 532-9146.

In Calaveras County, the Mark Twain Medical Center classrooms at 768 Mountain Ranch Road is serving as a cooling center, through Monday, from 2pm-8pm.

