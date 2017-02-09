Update: Summit Complex Fire Burns 3,191 Acres

Summit Complex Fire Enlarge

Update at 11:10am: The Stanislaus National Forest has released a revised size estimate of the Summit Complex Fire, taking into account growth occurring over the past 24 hours. The fire is now estimated to be 3,191 acres with zero containment. The number of firefighters assigned is up to 101.

Original story posted at 8:40am: Tuolumne County, CA — Three nearby wildfires in the Summit Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest have now burned over 1,400 acres.

69 firefighters are assigned to the Summit Complex Fire and full containment is not anticipated until October 31st. Advisory evacuation notices have been issued for Clark Fork Road, Clark Fork campground and horse camp, Sand Flat Campground, Camp Liahona, Camp Peaceful Pines and all nearby trail systems (Arnot Creek, Disaster Peak and Clark Fork). No homes are currently considered in danger.

The fires were caused by lightning on July 31. With the extreme temperatures on tap, high fire activity is expected to continue this weekend, resulting in heavy amounts of drift smoke.

