Pedro Previews Final Budget Vote

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will have some tough decisions to make next week when the final budget goes up for a vote.

The recommended final General Fund budget for fiscal year 2017/18 is just over $74-million and the total operational budget is $204-million. There are some funding requests currently not included in the final budget, which will be reviewed by the supervisors. If they so choose to fund the requests, it may require dipping into one-time reserve funds. Requests include money for keeping the bookmobile on its regular schedule at the library and reducing cuts to relief salaries (up to $21,915), keeping some recreation programs on the chopping block in place and hiring an activity coordinator or recreation director (up to $65,526), extending a contract with water consultant John Mills ($35,000), funding the Tuolumne County Arts Alliance its yearly allocation ($45,000), providing money to the Southwest Interface Team for fire prevention projects ($9,000) and allocating money to the Highway 108 Fire Safe Council ($25,000).

Pedro will provide the latest budget information on Mother Lode Views this weekend. He will also provide an update on projects at the law and justice center site off Old Wards Ferry Road.

