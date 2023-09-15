Free Two-Day Healthcare Clinic Returns

Seventh-day Adventist Church Discover Life Hope Free Health Clinic flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA – After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the Seventh-day Adventist Church Discover Life Hope Free Health Clinic returns to Sonora this weekend.

The clinic will be providing free services, including dental (cleaning, fillings and extractions), vision exams and glasses, cholesterol and glucose testing, lifestyle counseling, foot care, massage and haircuts. The event is being held at the Discover Life Church, located at 40 North Forest Road, off Stockton Street, this Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

Those attending will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, with registration beginning each day at 7 a.m. Healthcare services for those without health insurance or the ability to make required insurance co-payments. Additionally, no ID is required, and all ages ten and up are welcome.

The Life Hope Clinic is sponsored by Discover Life Seventh-day Adventist Church in partnership with the Central California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Adventist Health Sonora, and the Sonora Area Foundation.