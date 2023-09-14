Clear
Oak Fire Case Update In Mariposa County

By Nic Peterson
Edward Fredrick Wackerman leaving court after his first appearance

Mariposa, CA– In a recent development regarding the Oak Fire case, Edward Frederick Wackerman appeared in court on Wednesday for arraignment, accompanied by his court-appointed defense attorney, Ric Squaglia. Wackerman entered a not-guilty plea, refuting all allegations associated with the current charges against him.

The next step in this legal process is scheduling a four-day preliminary hearing, set to commence on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Preceding this, a pre-preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. For ongoing updates on the case, interested parties can visit the Mariposa County District Attorney’s website https://www.mariposacounty.org/74/District-Attorney, call the hotline at (209) 966-0220, or contact oakfirevic@mariposacounty.org to connect with an advocate.

Wackerman’s arrest was announced in June of this year, a story covering the initial press release making that announcement can be found here.

