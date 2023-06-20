Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Alleged Oak Fire Arsonist Was A Former Firefighter

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Mariposa DA Water Wall speaks at an Oak Fire press conference

Mariposa DA Water Wall speaks at an Oak Fire press conference

Photo Icon View Photo

Mariposa, CA — Mariposa County law enforcement officials gave an update on charges filed against 71-year-old Edward Wackerman, who is accused of igniting last year’s 19,000-acre Oak Fire.

We first reported on the arrest last week. 

A press conference was hosted this morning by District Attorney Walter Wall, Sheriff Jeremy Briese, and CAL Fire.

Briese noted that the Oak Fire destroyed 127 homes and was the “most devastating fire in Mariposa’s history.”

The group was tight-lipped about many aspects of the investigation, and how they learned it was Wackerman.

However, District Attorney Wall relayed that Wackerman had actually started three other fires in that same area (near Carstens Road) in the days leading up, and the fourth intentional fire, happening on July 21, is what became the Oak Fire.

Sheriff Briese stated that it is his understanding that Wackerman was a former firefighter, but no other information was relayed about where he had been stationed, or his past positions.

Edward Fredrick Wackerman b
Edward Wackerman booking photo

Briese stated that the arrest came after “combing through evidence and preparing a criminal case,” adding that he is “100%” confident that Wackerman is the person responsible.

Continuing, “It is a step toward justice, but it cannot undo the damage that has already been done.”

The officials also declined to comment on a possible motive for the crime.

They did note that Wackerman is a longtime Mariposa County resident.

If convicted of the four counts of arson, DA Wall says Wackerman could face up to life in prison.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert