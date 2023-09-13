Bodycam Footage Released On Mariposa Officer Involved Shooting

Bodycam video from officer-involved shooting in Mariposa County View Photo

Mariposa County, CA –The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has released the bodycam footage from this past Saturday’s officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead.

Sheriff’s officials have also released the name of the deceased suspect, 23-year-old Robert Logan, who was recently staying at a home on Terrace View Lane. He was killed after the deputy fired one shot into his chest. As early reported here, at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at that home, where one of the residents had been stabbed in the head with a knife. The sheriff updates that the victim suffered “puncture wounds and laceration to his head and neck.”

Logan had already fled the scene when deputies arrived, but shortly they learned that he may be near the Mariposa County Health and Human Service Agency offices, off Highway 49. Deputy Slenders was the first to arrive at the office parking lot and spotted Logan, whom he ordered to “drop the knife.” Instead, Logan runs towards the deputy, still carrying the knife, which is shown in the video with a dragon handle and six inches long.

The video is very graphic and begins with a disclaimer stating, “Viewer discretion is advised.” Sheriff officials also note that the video has not been edited or altered in any way. At the end, it states that all deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. The video can be viewed in the image box by clicking on “view video.”