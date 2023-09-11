Deputy Involved Shooting In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA– Mariposa County Sheriff Deputies were recently at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting on Lemee Lane near the town of Mariposa. An adult male subject was confirmed deceased.

The incident unfolded when deputies initially responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on Terrace View Rd. A victim had been stabbed in the head with a knife. While attending to the stabbing victim, deputies managed to obtain a description and a possible location of the suspect who had fled on foot. A deputy located a male subject matching the description in the driveway of the Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency office. Upon contact, the subject immediately attempted to attack the deputy with a knife, leading to a deputy-involved shooting.

In accordance with Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office protocols, all deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. The Department of Justice’s Fresno office, in collaboration with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, is currently conducting a comprehensive crime scene investigation.

At this time, no additional statements or details are available for release. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.