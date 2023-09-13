Another Large Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Large PGE power outage in Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — After just restoring power yesterday to all who lost electricity from this weekend’s storms, PG&E is reporting another large outage impacting nearly 4,000 customers in Tuolumne County.

Customers’ lights went out just after 1 p.m. Those impacted stretch from the Phoenix Lake area to Jamestown and Groveland, past Big Oak Flat Road. Most of the 3,879 customers without electricity are south of Highway 108 and along Highway 120. The utility relays that a crew is assessing the cause at the outage location, with an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m. Officials at the Tuolumne County Superior Courthouse tell Clarke Broadcasting that due to the lengthy repair time, it is closed for the rest of the day.

As reported earlier this morning, 368 customers in the Jamestown area, including around Railtown 1897 State Park, Campo Seco Road, Golden Oaks Drive, Mill Vista Circle, Via Serena, and Campbells Flat Road, woke up to no power. In this outage, PG&E did not give a cause but indicated it could be related to a sensor finding that something like a branch was coming close to a power line. The power was restored in the noon hour.