Power Outage Impacts Hundreds In Jamestown

Jamestown Power Outage

Jamestown, CA — There is a power outage that is impacting 368 customers in the Jamestown area.

It started shortly after 3:30 this morning and PG&E is hoping for full restoration by 12:15 pm. PG&E is still investigating the cause, but indicates it could be related to a sensor finding that something like a branch was coming close to a power line.

The outage is impacting the area around Railtown 1897 State Park, including Campo Seco Road, Golden Oaks Drive, Mill Vista Circle, Via Serena. and Campbells Flat Road. There is also a separate outage off Jamestown Road, which started at 7:22 am, impacting 31 customers. PG&E hopes to have that outage restored by 10:30 am.