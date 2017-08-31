Air Quality Alert Issued For Tuolumne County

Smoke Near Highway 108 Yosemite Junction Enlarge

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert for Tuolumne County through Tuesday September 5th, due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local San Joaquin Valley Air District office.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley until 8 PM Monday.

Strong high pressure will maintain very hot weather across the region into next week. Widespread triple digit heat with excessive heat is expected over the Labor Day weekend with an increasing risk for heat-related illnesses for people exposed to the hot weather.

Daytime highs will range from 108 to 113 across much of the Central Valley with overnight lows in the upper sixties to lower eighties in the Central Valley and foothill thermal belts.

The hottest temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday, then not quite as hot Sunday and Labor Day.

There is a high risk of heat related illness, especially for sensitive groups: elderly, children, sick people. pets and livestock.

Plan outdoor activities accordingly! Try to schedule holiday weekend activities in the morning or evening when temperatures will be cooler, and with less

exposure to direct sunlight.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

