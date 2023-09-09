Traffic Stop Results In Murphys Man Arrest

Drugs seized by CCSO View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A Murphys man was arrested after a search turned up drugs and lockpicks.

A Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy recently pulled over a vehicle on Saint Charles Street/Highway 49 in San Andreas. A record check revealed the driver, 40-year-old James St. Louis, was on Calaveras County Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

A search of him and the vehicle turned up approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, drug sales paraphernalia, and lock-picking equipment. St. Louis was subsequently arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, revocation of community supervision, and possession of burglary tools.