Newsom Signs Assemblyman Flora’s Pharmacy Bill

Sacramento, CA — A bill authored by Republican Assemblyman Heath Flora, who represents parts of the Mother Lode, has gained the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Assembly Bill 1557 has to do with electronic drug prescriptions. It gives health facilities and pharmacists the flexibility to perform medication chart reviews remotely when needed. It is designed to improve access to medication in rural and underserved areas that are facing personnel shortages.

An overview of the bill can be found here.

It was one of 26 bills that Newsom announced were signed over the weekend. AB 1557 was one of five authored by a Republican.

Flora’s Assembly District 9 includes local communities like Copperopolis, Oakdale, and La Grange.