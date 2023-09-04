Clear
80.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Newsom Signs Assemblyman Flora’s Pharmacy Bill

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Assemblyman Heath Flora

Assemblyman Heath Flora

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A bill authored by Republican Assemblyman Heath Flora, who represents parts of the Mother Lode, has gained the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Assembly Bill 1557 has to do with electronic drug prescriptions.  It gives health facilities and pharmacists the flexibility to perform medication chart reviews remotely when needed. It is designed to improve access to medication in rural and underserved areas that are facing personnel shortages.

An overview of the bill can be found here.

It was one of 26 bills that Newsom announced were signed over the weekend. AB 1557 was one of five authored by a Republican.

Flora’s Assembly District 9 includes local communities like Copperopolis, Oakdale, and La Grange.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 