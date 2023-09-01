CHP Out In Force For MEP

Sonora, CA – Make sure your knowledge of the rules of the road is up-to-date as the CHP starts its Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) for the holiday weekend tonight.

Just this week, Tuesday and Wednesday, the CHP conducted a maximum traffic enforcement by teaming up with the Sonora Police Department, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, as reported here. That led to 377 citations and four arrests, as detailed here.

Starting at 6 p.m., officers will be out in force looking for drivers breaking the rules. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado detailed, “They’re [officers] patrolling for unsafe drivers, those on their cell phones and driving distracted, without seat belts, and DUI drivers.”

The MEP ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4. Machado noted, “We definitely want to keep the community safe, and we ask those that are traveling that there will be more traffic than normal and to just be patient. Hopefully, the weekend goes well, and just drive safe out there.”