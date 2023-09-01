377 Citations During Tuolumne County Maximum Enforcement Effort

Sonora, CA — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together on Tuesday and Wednesday in Tuolumne County to crack down on traffic offenses.

The effort was a partnership between the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, Sonora Police Department, CAL Fire, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

In total, 478 vehicles were pulled over, 377 citations were issued, and four arrests were made (three for outstanding warrants and one for probation violation).

Explaining the reasoning for the two-day sting effort, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office provided the explanation, “Over the last several months Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted on numerous occasions by concerned community members regarding traffic safety. These contacts range from community members calling in reckless or unsafe drivers actively on the roadways, to requests for extra patrol in various areas throughout the county due to ongoing issues with unsafe driving and other traffic violations. Unfortunately, our Sheriff’s Office is rarely able to focus on traffic safety within our community due to an ongoing combination of low staffing and calls for service. With schools back in session throughout the county, we decided to conduct a Maximum Traffic Enforcement Operation during the weekdays to address the community concern for driving violations.”