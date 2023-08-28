Travelers In Tuolumne County Over The Next Two Days Beware

Two day Maximum Traffic Enforcement graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local law enforcement is teaming up with a neighboring county sheriff’s office to make sure motorists are following the rules of the road but their patrols are not slated for the Labor Day weekend.

For the next two days, Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30, they will be out in force conducting maximum traffic enforcement within Tuolumne County. The Sonora Unit of the CHP, Sonora Police Department, and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, are joining forces.

Motorists can expect to see additional officers and deputies patrolling roadways across the county. Their primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior such as speeding, and issue tickets or citations when necessary.

No specific area of patrol was given within the county, so drivers will want to make sure to buckle up, slow down, and avoid distracted driving, like texting on a cell phone, while hitting the roadways.