Moderate Hazard Areas Fire Ban Enacted On Forest

STF Moderate Hazard Area fire ban enacted Enlarge

Sonora, CA –Due to the hot and dry conditions creating high fire danger, the Stanislaus National Forest has implemented temporary fire restrictions in Moderate Hazard Areas beginning Saturday.

Forest officials report the ban will run through the end of the official 2017 fire season. The order prohibits campfires, open-flame cook stoves and smoking outside developed campgrounds, except in the developed recreation areas. Welding and blasting activities are also restricted in designated Moderate Hazard Areas of the Forest.

Forest law enforcement officials will be actively patrolling in the fire ban areas looking for anyone violating the restrictions. Persons found in violation of the ban could be cited and fined up to $5,000 and six months behind bars. As reported here, a High Hazard Area fire ban was put in place last month.

For more details on the fire ban, a map highlighting the restricted areas and to view the Forest Order, click here.

