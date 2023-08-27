Last Week Of August Road Work

Some Caltrans projects that will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, from August 28th to September 2nd.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for construction/bridge work will begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Sierra Rose Ranch to Southworth Road for utility work is scheduled for Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Sierra Rose Ranch to the passing lane will allow for tree work beginning Monday, and continuing through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Upper Helisma Road to Pine Street for utility work on Wednesday will start at 1:00 p.m. and go until 4:30 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Jenny Lind Road to Baldwin Street for utility work on Thursday, August 31, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 26 overnight, one-way traffic control at various locations from Plain/Duck Creek to near Linden (San Joaquin County) and Savage Way in Valley Springs (Calaveras County) will allow for pavement work beginning Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control on Montezuma Road/SR-49 from Sims Road to Gardella Ranch for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 a moving closure of the No. 2 Lane eastbound and westbound from North Tuolumne Road to Sonora Pass will allow for shoulder work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project began on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31 as detailed here.

The Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project work will also occur as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.