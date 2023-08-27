Clear
Last Week Of August Road Work

By Sabrina Biehl

Some Caltrans projects that will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, from August 28th to September 2nd.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for construction/bridge work will begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Sierra Rose Ranch to Southworth Road for utility work is scheduled for Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Sierra Rose Ranch to the passing lane will allow for tree work beginning Monday, and continuing through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Upper Helisma Road to Pine Street for utility work on Wednesday will start at 1:00 p.m. and go until 4:30 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Jenny Lind Road to Baldwin Street for utility work on Thursday, August 31, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 26 overnight, one-way traffic control at various locations from Plain/Duck Creek to near Linden (San Joaquin County) and Savage Way in Valley Springs (Calaveras County) will allow for pavement work beginning Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control on Montezuma Road/SR-49 from Sims Road to Gardella Ranch for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 a moving closure of the No. 2 Lane eastbound and westbound from North Tuolumne Road to Sonora Pass will allow for shoulder work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project began on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31 as detailed here.

The Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project work will also occur as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

