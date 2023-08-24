Moccasin Man Arrested After Threatening Roommate With Spear

Moccasin, CA – A Moccasin man faces two felony charges after pointing a spear at his roommate and threatening to kill him.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies raced to the area of Moccasin Switchback Road, off Highways 49 and 120, after receiving a 911 call where a man stated there was a murder and someone was going to die before hanging up. Minutes later, a second caller from the same residence reported being woken up by his roommate, who was armed with a spear.

When deputies arrived, they found 47-year-old Wendall Walker in the home’s driveway and detained him. During questioning of the two men, deputies determined that Walker and the victim lived together at the home, and due to a household dispute, Walker did not want the victim living there any longer.

“Through investigation, deputies determined Walker had entered the victim’s bedroom and pointed a spear at him while he made threats to kill the victim. The victim was eventually able to leave the bedroom,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian.

When the victim went to his car to leave, he says Walker shoved him and demanded his key to the residence.

Walker was handcuffed on charges of criminal threats, false imprisonment, brandishing a deadly weapon, and battery. His bail was set at $25,000.