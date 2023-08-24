San Francisco Man Cited During Marijuana Bust In Calaveras County

Burson Marijuana Bust View Photo

Burson, CA — A man from San Francisco was cited during a bust of an indoor illegal marijuana grow site in Calaveras County.

The Marijuana Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of Southpaw Lane in Burson as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal marijuana cultivation. 615 marijuana plants were confiscated along with 71 pounds of processed marijuana. Officials also located unsafe and illegal electrical wiring. There were also CO2 tanks at the residence, as carbon dioxide is often used to boost plant growth. However, high levels can lead to a lack of oxygen, leading to headaches, dizziness and shortness of breath. Combined with the electrical hazards, there was an increased risk of fires, and a heightened safety hazard, for investigating first responders.

The sheriff’s office reports that 46-year-old Raymond Xinli Wu of San Francisco was tending to the grow site, and he was cited for Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, and Maintaining a Place for the Sale of a Controlled Substance. This case remains under investigation.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.