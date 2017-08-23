New Members Hop Onto Fair Board

Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee enterance sign Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA – The Friends of the Calaveras County Fair have selected new board members to the non-profit community foundation.

At its August meeting, the board of directors elected four additional members. They are all from Angels Camp and include Jeff Hughes, Tim Osky, Tom Danielson and Jennifer Herndon, who will take over as Secretary. Leaving the board is Jeremy Leonard.

The group’s website states that it was formed in 2008 by some Calaveras County residents who “decided to take action and form a foundation with the sole purpose to enhance, support and create additional community involvement and participation while maintaining the amazing history the Fair enjoys.” The organization has spearheaded many capital improvement projects for the fair that follow that creed. One of the first was raising the money to put up the 8’ x 20’ sign to the entrance of the fairgrounds as can be seen in the image box. Over the years, the group has also helped create revenue streams to the fair, made upgrades to facilities on the fairgrounds including its latest projects to improve the Ranch House and restrooms.

The foundation meets once a month in Angels Camp for more information, click here.

