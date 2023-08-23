ATCAA Unveils Rebranding With New Logo and Mission Statement

ATCCA Logo Helping People Since 1981 View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) announced a significant transformation in its identity through a fresh logo and mission statement. With 43 years of dedicated service to local communities, ATCAA is embarking on a new chapter and updating its branding to resonate more closely with its renewed outlook for the future.

Since its establishment in 1981, the ATCAA logo has prominently featured a windmill-like emblem with an upward-pointing arrow at its core. The updated logo, harmonizing with the agency’s roots in public, private, and low-income governance, encapsulates both its heritage and forward-looking aspirations. The windmill, universally recognized as a symbol of life, serenity, resilience, self-sufficiency, and tenacity in challenging environments, remains a deliberate and relevant choice. Drawing inspiration from pinwheels, our logo embodies diversity, potential, transformation, and dynamic progress when set into motion. The 2023 logo revision, adorned with vibrant, grounded colors, mirrors ATCAA’s optimism, vitality, and diverse range of services. At the center of it all, the upward arrow continues to signify the agency’s mission to uplift communities, improve lives, and transform circumstances for those in need.

In tandem with the rebranding, a new mission statement has been crafted:

“ATCAA promotes the economic security, self-sufficiency, and well-being of families and individuals by offering direct assistance for basic human needs and fostering community collaborations. We firmly believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive.”