Sonora Mother Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Daughter

Leah Jane Ochs View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman is facing two felony assault charges, and police say officers witnessed the mother physically fighting with her daughter when they arrived on the scene.

A call to police dispatch from a daughter who stated that her mother was “physically assaulting her” sent officers racing to the scene. When officers arrived at the home in the 400 block of South Washington Street in Sonora, they witnessed part of the brawl before breaking it up.

After speaking with the victim, whose age was not released, and witnesses, officers learned the two were arguing about a credit card to purchase food. 40-year-old Leah Ochs was arrested for child endangerment and assault, both of which were likely to produce great bodily harm or death. Her bail was set at $40,000.