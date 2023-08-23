Update On SPD K9 Officer Hurt By Detainee

SPD K9 Officer Ridge back on patrol View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Police Department updates that one of its K9 officers injured during an arrest last week has been given a clean bill of health.

As reported here last Thursday, K9 Ridge and several officers suffered minor injuries while taking 51-year-old Eugene D. Colis into custody on Stockton Road in Sonora. A be-on-the-lookout had been issued for Colis regarding a felony warrant surrounding an incident on July 12 when his motorcycle was pulled over by an officer on Columbia Way. The SPD says he allegedly punched that officer in the face and escaped by running into some heavy brush.

During last Thursday’s arrest, Colis hit a patrol car with his motorcycle helmet, shattering a window, and then entered a local convenience store and started throwing items. That is when K9, Ridge, was deployed and was struck at least twice by Colis. A taser was used on him, and he was handcuffed. In all, three officers and K9 Ridge suffered minor injuries.

SPD updates that many in the public have been inquiring about Officer Ridge. One caring person even dropped off a get-well toy for the pooch.

Police released these details regarding the K9’s healing: “Ridge is doing well and was cleared back to duty by a local vet. We are happy to report that he and the officers did not sustain any serious injuries! Thank you to our community for the outpouring of support!”