Sonora Man Arrested After Attacking Officers And K9

Sonora, CA — A man fought with officers, and damaged items at a local business, during a scuffle in downtown Sonora.

The Sonora Police Department reports that 51-year-old Eugene D. Colis was wanted on a felony warrant related to an incident on July 12 when his motorcycle was pulled over by an officer on Columbia Way. He allegedly punched an officer in the face and escaped by running into some heavy brush.

He was spotted walking in downtown Sonora last night at around 6:30 pm and an officer attempted to speak with him. Collis then hit the patrol car with his motorcycle helmet, shattering the window. He then ran into the nearby Extra Mile Chevron station on West Stockton Street and started damaging items in the convenience store. The police K9, Ridge, was deployed, and Colis struck the dog at least twice. Officers deployed Tasers and eventually took him into custody. Three officers, and the K9, received minor injuries and were treated at the scene by first responders.

The Police Department adds, “Colis was on PRCS (Post Release Community Supervision) for auto theft and weapons charges. He was originally sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2019, however, he was released to PRCS in January of this year under conditions allowed by Proposition 57.”

Colis now faces a long list of charges. He is being held in jail without bail.