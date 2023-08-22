Fatal Crash On Camp 9 Road In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Camp 9 Road in Calaveras County, where one person has died.

The collision happened near Avery Ranch Camp 9 Road, off Parrotts Ferry Road, in the Vallecito area. The vehicle went off the roadway, overturned down a steep cliff, and landed near the Middle Fork Stanislaus River, which flows into New Melones Lake. There is no word on how many occupants were inside the vehicle, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.