Calaveras County Supervisors Approve New Contract With Visitors Bureau

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors approved a revised three-year contract with the Calaveras Visitors Bureau for tourism promotion.

The CVB has been receiving 25% of Transient Occupancy Tax revenues from the county, which reported earlier, had totaled around $400,000.

County documents note that the revised contract will pay a reduced set amount next year, not to exceed $275,000. It also defines the responsibilities of the CVB and the county. You can read the contract by clicking here.

It was approved 4-0.

Supervisor Martin Huberty recused himself because he is the Executive Director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau.